Gun policies DeVos venues contradict state laws, judge rules

There are 1 comment on the MLive.com story from Saturday May 27, titled Gun policies DeVos venues contradict state laws, judge rules. In it, MLive.com reports that:

A Grand Rapids judge has sided with gun rights activists, deeming it unlawful for local event venues to have weapons policies that outright ban the lawful carry of firearms. Kent County Circuit Judge Joseph Rossi determined the Grand Rapids-Kent County Convention/Arena Authority's weapons policy contradicts state firearms laws, and thus their enforcement is unlawful.

catfish252

Lawrenceville, GA

#1 14 hrs ago
Thank you your Honor - Good Call
