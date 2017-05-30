Gun policies DeVos venues contradict state laws, judge rules
There are 1 comment on the MLive.com story from Saturday May 27, titled Gun policies DeVos venues contradict state laws, judge rules. In it, MLive.com reports that:
A Grand Rapids judge has sided with gun rights activists, deeming it unlawful for local event venues to have weapons policies that outright ban the lawful carry of firearms. Kent County Circuit Judge Joseph Rossi determined the Grand Rapids-Kent County Convention/Arena Authority's weapons policy contradicts state firearms laws, and thus their enforcement is unlawful.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at MLive.com.
|
#1 14 hrs ago
Thank you your Honor - Good Call
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen shot by police on probation for earlier sh...
|Wed
|About time
|1
|18-year-old shot by Grand Rapids police during ...
|Wed
|No doubt
|1
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Wed
|NewsFan13
|2,907
|East Grand Rapids Mugshots and Criminal Arrest ... (Sep '16)
|May 25
|east
|3
|Holland's Hispanic population growing (May '08)
|May 23
|bonds77
|396
|What about Obama's wife? (Aug '10)
|May 20
|Horrific
|378
|Sonic's GR History? (Sep '09)
|May 12
|Cdoxie
|15
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC