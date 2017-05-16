GRPS students build, design home for family in need
High school students in Grand Rapids celebrated the completion of a yearlong project for a family in need on Tuesday. Academy for Design and Construction students designed and built a house in partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Kent County.
Read more at WOODTV.com.
