GRPD arrest 3 suspects in connection to online deal gone bad

11 hrs ago Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids police say they have three suspects in custody from an armed robbery Saturday, in which police say a meeting arranged using the mobile app 'Offer Up' went south after a suspect pulled out a gun and shot a 25-year-old man in the leg. This happened Saturday morning in the 2000 block of Francis Avenue SE.

