Griffins take 3-1 lead in Central Division Finals
The parents of a Zeeland native who along with his fiancA©e was murdered nearly 13 years ago got their first step toward closure last week. The Grand Rapids Griffins in Game 4 of the Central Division Finals at Van Andel Arena on May 8, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|5 hr
|BigBoi
|2,890
|WZZM13 - UFO sightings in West Michigan (Jun '07)
|May 5
|Cathy
|42
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|May 5
|Sunshine863
|1,173
|Michigan lawmaker proposes bill banning Sharia Law
|May 1
|BuildTheWall
|1
|WZZM13 - Plainfield Skating Rink closes (Jul '07)
|Apr 28
|Danny
|52
|Why Do Men and Women Like To Be Called Mommy or... (Nov '08)
|Apr '17
|Disturbing
|95
|Does anyone know why the Chez Ami Bowling alley... (Sep '14)
|Apr '17
|Kimmie
|12
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC