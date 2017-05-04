Grand Rapids superintendent thanks county voters, outlines renovations in annual speech
The Grand Rapids Public School district plans to pour more money and resources into Ottawa Hills High School during the coming school year. During her sixth annual State of the Schools address on Thursday, May 4, superintendent Teresa Weatherall Neal announced the district plans to invest part of a $17 million renovation the high school is set to go through to a new innovative career technical center.
