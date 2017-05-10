Grand Rapids roads closed for Fifth T...

Grand Rapids roads closed for Fifth Third River Bank Run

Read more: MLive.com

Many roads will be closed for the 60,000 participants expected to show up for the 53rd Fifth Third River Bank Run taking place this weekend. Ottawa from Michigan to Lyon will be closed at 3 p.m. Ottawa will partially close with one lane open for parking lot exit until 6 p.m. West Lane will be coned from Michigan to the Government Parking Lot for access only until 8 p.m. At 6 p.m. Ottawa will close fully.

