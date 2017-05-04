Grand Rapids restaurant hires 'Hell's Kitchen' chef to lead expansion
Chef Robert Hesse, a two-time Hell's Kitchen fan favorite, has been hired to grow new concepts for the Noto's brand, and its Grand Rapids area restaurant and banquet center. Hesse gained his celebrity chef status from appearing on the fifth and sixth season "Hell's Kitchen," the popular reality show hosted by chef Gordon Ramsay, and other shows.
