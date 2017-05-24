Grand Rapids Opera Fusion to Feature ...

Grand Rapids Opera Fusion to Feature Grand Rapids Ballet

On June 8, members of Grand Rapids Ballet join forces with Opera Grand Rapids' Emerging Artists to share a unique coming together of art forms. Opera Fusion--a performance featuring a juxtaposition of operatic vocals, popular music, and unconventional orchestrations--includes elements of opera, visual art and dance.

