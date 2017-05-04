Grand Rapids native returns to braille competition as defending champ
Grand Rapids middle schooler Julia LaGrand is taking her talents on the road to defend her title as champion in a national braille reading competition. LaGrand, the daughter of Melissa LaGrand and state Rep. David LaGrand , was born blind.
