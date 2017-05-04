Friends of Malik Carey, man killed after firing at police, gather to remember him

Friends and family of Malik Carey -- the man killed after firing at police in Southeast Grand Rapids -- remembered him at a vigil Saturday, May 6. Carey, 18, was fatally wounded after police say he fired upon them in the 1300 block of Dickinson Street SE about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 3. Police apparently were trying to take Carey into custody because he was a probation absconder. But he refused to obey officers commands and, according to police, pulled out a handgun and fired at police.

