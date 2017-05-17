FOX17 viewer tips help lead to arrest of featured fugitive
Authorities with the U.S. Marshals Western Michigan Fugitive Task Force are crediting tips from FOX17 viewers and Silent Observer in the arrest of a fugitive who had avoided capture for more than a year. Federal authorities say those tips led a federal surveillance team to a residence on the northwest side of Grand Rapids on Tuesday, looking for Deveire Griggs.
