Ford CEO Mark Fields to leave as Jim Hackett takes over top job
Ford Motors is replacing embattled chief executive Mark Fields with Jim Hackett, a turnaround specialist who has been leading the carmaker's moves into self-driving cars and ride sharing, according to a person familiar with the move. The company plans to announce that Mr Fields, 56, is retiring and Mr Hackett will move up from his position as head of Ford's Smart Mobility unit, said the person, who asked not to be identified revealing internal plans.
