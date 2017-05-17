Ex-Rockford coach sentenced for secretly filming girls
Former Rockford HS crew coach Tim Vallier sentenced to 22 years for secretly filming 62 girls undressing in locker room @FOX17 Court documents show he had recordings of more than 60 girls. He was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Grand Rapids.
