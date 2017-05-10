Ex-prosecutor's charge upheld in crash leading to police firing, suspensions
A judge said charges will stand against a former Kent County prosecutor whose wrong-way crash injured a man and led to a controversial investigation that cost a Grand Rapids police lieutenant his job. Joshua Kuiper, 42, was earlier ordered to stand trial on a felony charge of reckless driving causing serious impairment of a body function of the victim, Daniel Nelson Empson, 34. He filed a motion to quash a district judge's ruling to bind the case over for trial.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sonic's GR History? (Sep '09)
|20 hr
|Cdoxie
|15
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Thu
|T-Man
|2,893
|The cold, hard facts about seven winter driving... (Nov '14)
|Wed
|then thaw Floods ...
|2
|The Geek Group
|May 10
|Redrider87
|1
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|May 9
|Wyoming Bob
|1,174
|WZZM13 - UFO sightings in West Michigan (Jun '07)
|May 5
|Cathy
|42
|Michigan lawmaker proposes bill banning Sharia Law
|May 1
|BuildTheWall
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC