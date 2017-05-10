Ex-prosecutor's charge upheld in cras...

Ex-prosecutor's charge upheld in crash leading to police firing, suspensions

A judge said charges will stand against a former Kent County prosecutor whose wrong-way crash injured a man and led to a controversial investigation that cost a Grand Rapids police lieutenant his job. Joshua Kuiper, 42, was earlier ordered to stand trial on a felony charge of reckless driving causing serious impairment of a body function of the victim, Daniel Nelson Empson, 34. He filed a motion to quash a district judge's ruling to bind the case over for trial.

