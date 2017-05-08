Ethiopian suspension on international adoptions has West Michigan...
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich,- A family in West Michigan said they are up against the clock after their international adoption, just two weeks away from being finalized, was stopped in its tracks. The boy they're hoping to call their son is a 4-year-old with a heart condition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|1 hr
|BigBoi
|2,890
|WZZM13 - UFO sightings in West Michigan (Jun '07)
|May 5
|Cathy
|42
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|May 5
|Sunshine863
|1,173
|Michigan lawmaker proposes bill banning Sharia Law
|May 1
|BuildTheWall
|1
|WZZM13 - Plainfield Skating Rink closes (Jul '07)
|Apr 28
|Danny
|52
|Why Do Men and Women Like To Be Called Mommy or... (Nov '08)
|Apr '17
|Disturbing
|95
|Does anyone know why the Chez Ami Bowling alley... (Sep '14)
|Apr '17
|Kimmie
|12
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC