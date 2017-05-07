Entire family fighting rare form of kidney disease
Imagine telling a child they can`t have chocolate or play certain sports because it could harm them. That's the life one West Michigan girl after she was born with a rare type of kidney disease - and shes not the only in her family diagnosed with it.
