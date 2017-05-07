Entire family fighting rare form of k...

Entire family fighting rare form of kidney disease

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

Imagine telling a child they can`t have chocolate or play certain sports because it could harm them. That's the life one West Michigan girl after she was born with a rare type of kidney disease - and shes not the only in her family diagnosed with it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News WZZM13 - UFO sightings in West Michigan (Jun '07) Fri Cathy 42
Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09) Fri Sunshine863 1,173
Local News Women (Apr '09) May 2 Amphitheater 2,889
News Michigan lawmaker proposes bill banning Sharia Law May 1 BuildTheWall 1
News WZZM13 - Plainfield Skating Rink closes (Jul '07) Apr 28 Danny 52
Why Do Men and Women Like To Be Called Mommy or... (Nov '08) Apr 8 Disturbing 95
Does anyone know why the Chez Ami Bowling alley... (Sep '14) Apr 7 Kimmie 12
See all Grand Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Rapids Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Kent County was issued at May 07 at 3:12PM EDT

Grand Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Grand Rapids, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,288 • Total comments across all topics: 280,846,873

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC