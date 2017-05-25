EBR Motorcycles Factory Liquidation
Five months after the hearing that EBR Motorcycles has closed down its operations , Liquid Assets Partners of Grand Rapids, MI, has announced that EBR has not secured any new investors and intends to consolidate its long-term parts for dealer and warranty support. As a result, Liquid Asset Partners will hold a piecemeal liquidation sale and live auction at EBR's state-of-the-art factory for all remaining assets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorcyclist Magazine.
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|East Grand Rapids Mugshots and Criminal Arrest ... (Sep '16)
|7 hr
|east
|3
|Holland's Hispanic population growing (May '08)
|Tue
|bonds77
|396
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|May 22
|NewsFan13
|2,905
|What about Obama's wife? (Aug '10)
|May 20
|Horrific
|378
|Sonic's GR History? (Sep '09)
|May 12
|Cdoxie
|15
|The cold, hard facts about seven winter driving... (Nov '14)
|May 10
|then thaw Floods ...
|2
|The Geek Group
|May 10
|Redrider87
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC