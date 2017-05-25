EBR Motorcycles Factory Liquidation

Five months after the hearing that EBR Motorcycles has closed down its operations , Liquid Assets Partners of Grand Rapids, MI, has announced that EBR has not secured any new investors and intends to consolidate its long-term parts for dealer and warranty support. As a result, Liquid Asset Partners will hold a piecemeal liquidation sale and live auction at EBR's state-of-the-art factory for all remaining assets.

