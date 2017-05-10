Ducklings rescued by city officials, law enforcement officers
Concerned citizens have raised the alarm about ducklings falling into storm drains on multiple occasions this week in West Michigan. Thanks to city officials and law enforcement, ducklings in Holland and Grand Rapids were rescued and able to reunite with their mothers.
