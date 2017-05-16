Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. announces 2017 Movies in the Park lineup
Pack up blankets and chairs, invite family and friends and pop some popcorn for another season of Movies in the Park in Grand Rapids. Last year it is estimated that Movies in the Park attracted more than 23,000 people which resulted in $445,945 in consumer spending downtown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Mon
|holtj0525
|2,896
|Sonic's GR History? (Sep '09)
|May 12
|Cdoxie
|15
|The cold, hard facts about seven winter driving... (Nov '14)
|May 10
|then thaw Floods ...
|2
|The Geek Group
|May 10
|Redrider87
|1
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|May 9
|Wyoming Bob
|1,174
|WZZM13 - UFO sightings in West Michigan (Jun '07)
|May 5
|Cathy
|42
|Michigan lawmaker proposes bill banning Sharia Law
|May 1
|BuildTheWall
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC