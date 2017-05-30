Discount retailer Aldi remodeling 18 Michigan stores in 2017
The store, at 5114 28th St., is one of 50 Michigan locations that will get an udpate over the next two years. The retailer is spending $22 million to redo stores in West Michigan from Grand Rapids to Battle, said Ryan Fritsch, Webberville division vice president for Aldi, in a statement.
