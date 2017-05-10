Community prays for change with families of five youths stopped by police
Pastor Stedford Sims with Step of Faith Ministries takes part in a prayer rally outside of City Hall in Grand Rapids on Tuesday, May 9, 2017. Speakers at the prayer rally discussed community policing after a group of unarmed African American youths was stopped last month at gunpoint by Grand Rapids police officers who had been told the boys had a gun.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|5 hr
|a commenter
|2,891
|The Geek Group
|10 hr
|Redrider87
|1
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|16 hr
|Wyoming Bob
|1,174
|WZZM13 - UFO sightings in West Michigan (Jun '07)
|May 5
|Cathy
|42
|Michigan lawmaker proposes bill banning Sharia Law
|May 1
|BuildTheWall
|1
|WZZM13 - Plainfield Skating Rink closes (Jul '07)
|Apr 28
|Danny
|52
|Why Do Men and Women Like To Be Called Mommy or... (Nov '08)
|Apr '17
|Disturbing
|95
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC