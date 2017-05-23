Catholic Centrala s Jalen Mayfield picks Michigan
Grand Rapids Catholic Central's Jalen Mayfield, one of the state's top football recruits from the 2018 class, has chosen to play at the University of Michigan. He had offers from 19 schools, including Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska and Iowa.
