Bus fares cheaper for Grand Rapids commuters to Ferris State
The bus service linking Ferris State University's Big Rapids campus and downtown Grand Rapids will be notably cheaper for commuters beginning fall semester. Ferris State officials said they want to ensure Grand Rapids students see the university as an option for them, and a more affordable Ferris State Express fills an important transportation need to and from their main campus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|4 hr
|Wyoming Bob
|1,174
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|14 hr
|BigBoi
|2,890
|WZZM13 - UFO sightings in West Michigan (Jun '07)
|May 5
|Cathy
|42
|Michigan lawmaker proposes bill banning Sharia Law
|May 1
|BuildTheWall
|1
|WZZM13 - Plainfield Skating Rink closes (Jul '07)
|Apr 28
|Danny
|52
|Why Do Men and Women Like To Be Called Mommy or... (Nov '08)
|Apr '17
|Disturbing
|95
|Does anyone know why the Chez Ami Bowling alley... (Sep '14)
|Apr '17
|Kimmie
|12
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC