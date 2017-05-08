Bus fares cheaper for Grand Rapids co...

Bus fares cheaper for Grand Rapids commuters to Ferris State

Read more: MLive.com

The bus service linking Ferris State University's Big Rapids campus and downtown Grand Rapids will be notably cheaper for commuters beginning fall semester. Ferris State officials said they want to ensure Grand Rapids students see the university as an option for them, and a more affordable Ferris State Express fills an important transportation need to and from their main campus.

