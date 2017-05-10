Black Men Urge City Officials To Declare 'State Of Emergency' In Grand Rapids, Michigan
The Greater Rapids NAACP told the news outlet that about 100 Black men met the previous night at LifeQuest Ministries and agreed that something must be done to address reports of police bias and to protect their families. "I hear you loud and clear as you are suggesting we call a state of emergency," said Third Ward Commissioner Senita Lenear at the two-hour public hearing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOne.
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|20 hr
|T-Man
|2,893
|The cold, hard facts about seven winter driving... (Nov '14)
|Wed
|then thaw Floods ...
|2
|The Geek Group
|Wed
|Redrider87
|1
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Tue
|Wyoming Bob
|1,174
|WZZM13 - UFO sightings in West Michigan (Jun '07)
|May 5
|Cathy
|42
|Michigan lawmaker proposes bill banning Sharia Law
|May 1
|BuildTheWall
|1
|WZZM13 - Plainfield Skating Rink closes (Jul '07)
|Apr 28
|Danny
|52
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC