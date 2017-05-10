Black Men Urge City Officials To Decl...

Black Men Urge City Officials To Declare 'State Of Emergency' In Grand Rapids, Michigan

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: NewsOne

The Greater Rapids NAACP told the news outlet that about 100 Black men met the previous night at LifeQuest Ministries and agreed that something must be done to address reports of police bias and to protect their families. "I hear you loud and clear as you are suggesting we call a state of emergency," said Third Ward Commissioner Senita Lenear at the two-hour public hearing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOne.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local News Women (Apr '09) 20 hr T-Man 2,893
News The cold, hard facts about seven winter driving... (Nov '14) Wed then thaw Floods ... 2
The Geek Group Wed Redrider87 1
Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09) Tue Wyoming Bob 1,174
News WZZM13 - UFO sightings in West Michigan (Jun '07) May 5 Cathy 42
News Michigan lawmaker proposes bill banning Sharia Law May 1 BuildTheWall 1
News WZZM13 - Plainfield Skating Rink closes (Jul '07) Apr 28 Danny 52
See all Grand Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Rapids Forum Now

Grand Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. South Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Grand Rapids, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,304 • Total comments across all topics: 280,946,470

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC