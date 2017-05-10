Bill Hughson Named CEO of Grand Rapids Ophthalmology

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.- Grand Rapids Ophthalmology - a comprehensive eyecare provider offering ophthalmology, optometry and retail optical services in West Michigan-announced today the appointment of Bill Hughson as chief executive officer. "It's clear that GRO's longevity, the quality of its doctors and staff and its recent partnership with Great Lakes Management Services Organization have uniquely positioned GRO to rapidly and strategically grow, and provide the best patient care to individuals and families throughout West Michigan," said Hughson.

