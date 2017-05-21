Biggest food truck rally planned in GR Sunday
If you are looking for something fun to do today, the biggest Grand Rapids food truck rally is set to take over downtown Sunday. More than 20 food trucks will take part in the Roll'n Out Food Truck Rally with food from crepes to tacos even barbecue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|5 hr
|Hudsonville Friend
|2,904
|What about Obama's wife? (Aug '10)
|Sat
|Horrific
|378
|Sonic's GR History? (Sep '09)
|May 12
|Cdoxie
|15
|The cold, hard facts about seven winter driving... (Nov '14)
|May 10
|then thaw Floods ...
|2
|The Geek Group
|May 10
|Redrider87
|1
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|May 9
|Wyoming Bob
|1,174
|WZZM13 - UFO sightings in West Michigan (Jun '07)
|May 5
|Cathy
|42
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC