Beer Explorers at the Grand Rapids Public Museum

The Grand Rapids Public Museum is partnering with Speciation Artisan Ales and Field & Fire for an exclusive beer and bread pairing in the Museum's Beer Explorers program on Thursday, June 22. Participants will have rare access to try 3 Speciation beers in the one evening, an opportunity not available anywhere else. This special Beer Explorers class will give access to taste 3 different Speciation Ales with 3 different Field & Fire breads.

