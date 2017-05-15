bda s Mongolian Grill on 28th Street closes
In an message to people who get their email updates, the restaurant offered a $5 coupon to the Okemos, Michigan location, which is the nearest outlet to Grand Rapids. The company released a statement to FOX 17 Monday afternoon saying that the closure is "not an indication or reflection of the health of the bd's Mongolian Grill franchise organization."
