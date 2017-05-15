Army identifies soldier killed in Haw...

Army identifies soldier killed in Hawaii training accident

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Army officials have identified the soldier who died when the military truck he was riding in crashed during training in Hawaii. Police say the truck driven by a 20-year-old soldier went out of control on a turn, struck a guardrail and overturned into a culvert.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local News Women (Apr '09) 5 hr Emma 2,897
Sonic's GR History? (Sep '09) May 12 Cdoxie 15
News The cold, hard facts about seven winter driving... (Nov '14) May 10 then thaw Floods ... 2
The Geek Group May 10 Redrider87 1
Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09) May 9 Wyoming Bob 1,174
News WZZM13 - UFO sightings in West Michigan (Jun '07) May 5 Cathy 42
News Michigan lawmaker proposes bill banning Sharia Law May 1 BuildTheWall 1
See all Grand Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Rapids Forum Now

Grand Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
 

Grand Rapids, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,954 • Total comments across all topics: 281,078,339

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC