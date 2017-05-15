Army identifies soldier killed in Hawaii training accident
Army officials have identified the soldier who died when the military truck he was riding in crashed during training in Hawaii. Police say the truck driven by a 20-year-old soldier went out of control on a turn, struck a guardrail and overturned into a culvert.
