89-year-old woman in critical condition following two vehicle accident in Ada

One woman is in critical condition, according to police, after the car she was a passenger in collided with another vehicle on Thursday around 5:30 p.m. 90-year-old Orie Vanderboon and 89-year-old Laurena Vanderboon were traveling southbound on Grand River Drive near Michigan Street in Ada when they struck the SUV of Amy Larson. Larson, a 33-year-old from Grand Rapids, suffered minor injuries.

