2 arraigned in connection to southwes...

2 arraigned in connection to southwest GR homicide

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WOODTV.com

Two men have been formally charged in connection to a fatal shooting that happened Friday afternoon on Grand Rapids' southwest side. Andy Gonzales, 22, was charged Monday with homicide, assault with intent to murder and felony firearm possession in the death of 23-year-old Dandre Terrell Bullis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News WZZM13 - UFO sightings in West Michigan (Jun '07) May 5 Cathy 42
Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09) May 5 Sunshine863 1,173
Local News Women (Apr '09) May 2 Amphitheater 2,889
News Michigan lawmaker proposes bill banning Sharia Law May 1 BuildTheWall 1
News WZZM13 - Plainfield Skating Rink closes (Jul '07) Apr 28 Danny 52
Why Do Men and Women Like To Be Called Mommy or... (Nov '08) Apr 8 Disturbing 95
Does anyone know why the Chez Ami Bowling alley... (Sep '14) Apr '17 Kimmie 12
See all Grand Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Rapids Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Kent County was issued at May 09 at 3:44AM EDT

Grand Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Grand Rapids, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,044 • Total comments across all topics: 280,881,277

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC