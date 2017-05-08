2 arraigned in connection to southwest GR homicide
Two men have been formally charged in connection to a fatal shooting that happened Friday afternoon on Grand Rapids' southwest side. Andy Gonzales, 22, was charged Monday with homicide, assault with intent to murder and felony firearm possession in the death of 23-year-old Dandre Terrell Bullis.
