2,000 pieces of art by Grand Rapids student artists on display
Grand Rapids Public Schools kicked off its free citywide student art show this week at Western Michigan University's downtown site. Maggie Malone, director of the Fine Arts Department, said there are 2,000 pieces of art featured from students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
