Wood TV opening studios in downtown Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo
WOOD TV is expanding its news operation and launching two new streetside studios in downtown Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo this week. The station is partnering with the Grand Rapids Art Museum to create the GRAM WOOD TV Media Arts Center, which will include a studio overlooking Rosa Parks Circle.
