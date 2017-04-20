Womena s Veterans Expo to be held at GRCC

The Battle Creek VA Healthcare Delivery System in conjunction with community partners is hosting a "Women Veterans Expo 2017." The event will take place at Grand Rapids Community College M-Tec Building, 622 Godfrey Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI, 49503 on May 3, 2017 from 3:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. "Sometimes if you ask if they are a Veteran, a woman may say no, but if you ask if they have served in the military, they say yes," said Brian Pegouske, Public Affairs Officer for the Battle Creek VA Medical Center.

Read more at WOTV Battle Creek.