Womena s Veterans Expo to be held at ...

Womena s Veterans Expo to be held at GRCC

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WOTV Battle Creek

The Battle Creek VA Healthcare Delivery System in conjunction with community partners is hosting a "Women Veterans Expo 2017." The event will take place at Grand Rapids Community College M-Tec Building, 622 Godfrey Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI, 49503 on May 3, 2017 from 3:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. "Sometimes if you ask if they are a Veteran, a woman may say no, but if you ask if they have served in the military, they say yes," said Brian Pegouske, Public Affairs Officer for the Battle Creek VA Medical Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOTV Battle Creek.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09) Thu Karen Vermaire 1,170
Local News Women (Apr '09) Wed Grammarly 2,883
Why Do Men and Women Like To Be Called Mommy or... (Nov '08) Apr 8 Disturbing 95
Does anyone know why the Chez Ami Bowling alley... (Sep '14) Apr 7 Kimmie 12
Poll Betty Ford has died. Do you care? (Jul '11) Apr 2 Fred 266
News Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07) Apr 2 lol 616
Grand Rapids; a good place to live? (Mar '12) Mar 30 GRhomesweethell 191
See all Grand Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Rapids Forum Now

Grand Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Grand Rapids, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,100 • Total comments across all topics: 280,457,965

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC