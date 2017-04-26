Woman flown to hospital with injuries...

Woman flown to hospital with injuries from house fire

8 hrs ago Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

A bedridden woman was rescued from a house fire in Barry County early Wednesday, but she was injured seriously enough to be flown to a hospital in Grand Rapids. The call came in shortly before 5:00 a.m. for a possible structure fire and a report of a bedridden woman on the second floor, Hastings Fire Chief Roger Caris told FOX 17. Caris told us that it was a father and daughter in the home at the time of the fire.

