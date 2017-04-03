Winter Returns to West Michigan Grand Rapids, Mi (WHTC) - While many...

The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has isssued a Winter Weather Advisory for Ottawa and Allegan Counties till 11 p.m. Thursday, April 6. There is also a Gale Warning from South Haven to Holland till 8 p.m. Friday with waves on Lake Michigan building to 6-10 feet Thursday. Rain will change over to wet snow with up to five inches.

