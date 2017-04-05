Will proposed federal budget cuts imp...

Will proposed federal budget cuts impact Grand River restoration?

Money flowing from Washington to help restore the Grand River through downtown Grand Rapids could slow to a drip if the Trump administration's proposed federal budget cuts are approved. The $35 million plan to restore the rapids, remove dams and improve public access to the river is being managed by the non-profit Grand Rapids Whitewater organization.

