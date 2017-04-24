West Michigan man featured in McDonal...

West Michigan man featured in McDonald's 'best first job' campaign

What began as a first job working the counter of a McDonald's in Muskegon at 16 has led to a successful and lucrative business. "Early on in my career at McDonald's, I learned how to work with people, the importance of being to work on time, and being prepared for work," said Wiseman, in a statement.

