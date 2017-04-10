Wealthy Street coffee shop expands to...

Wealthy Street coffee shop expands to Grand Rapids' West Side

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

"We are fortunate to celebrate 10 years of business by opening a second store and are looking forward to serving the West Side community this summer," said Sparrows owner Lori Slager Wenzel, in a statement. The space will undergo renovations, including the addition of a new coffee bar and a news rack with local and national newspapers and magazines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
So what now, Snowflakes? 6 hr Oneal 1
Local News Women (Apr '09) Apr 12 Casual Observer 2,882
Why Do Men and Women Like To Be Called Mommy or... (Nov '08) Apr 8 Disturbing 95
Does anyone know why the Chez Ami Bowling alley... (Sep '14) Apr 7 Kimmie 12
Poll Betty Ford has died. Do you care? (Jul '11) Apr 2 Fred 266
News Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07) Apr 2 lol 616
Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09) Mar 31 A Commenter 1,169
See all Grand Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Rapids Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Kent County was issued at April 15 at 9:50AM EDT

Grand Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Grand Rapids, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,373 • Total comments across all topics: 280,324,372

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC