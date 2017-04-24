UAW leader 'shocked' as Dematic offers to re-open contract talks
Scott Wahlfeldt, president of United Auto Workers Local 1485, wasn't sure what to expect when executives with Dematic North America told him they would have an announcement this week. But Wahlfeldt said the 246 UAW workers at the once-doomed plant were "shocked" and delighted when the company offered to open bargaining on a renewal of a labor contract that would expire this December.
