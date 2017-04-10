The Intersection plans to add 2 venues to Grand Rapids concert hall
The Intersection is planning to expand its live music venue to add two new rooms by this fall at its 133 Grandville Ave. location in Grand Rapids. The building's basement will be converted into two new venues, one that can accommodate 200 people and another for 800 to 900 people.
