Superhero Autism Activity Day spreads awareness in Grand Rapids Saturday

Just in time for World Autism Awareness Day April 2, a West Michigan organization is holding a special event today for children with autism and their families. Superhero Autism Activity Day kicks off Saturday, April 1 at 10 a.m. and will go until 1 p.m. at the Three Mile Project, 3050 Walkent Dr NW.

