STD’s on the rise in Kent Co., Health Dept. offering free testing
Startling numbers when it comes to sexually transmitted diseases are prompting the Kent County Health Department to raise awareness with free walk-in testing for gonorrhea, chlamydia, and HIV during the week of April 17-21. "The CDC says 1-in-2 sexually active people under the age of 25 will get an STD," said April Hight, Public Health Program Supervisor for Personal Health Services at the Kent County Health Department.
