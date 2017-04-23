Special needs art therapy at Hearts for Arts in Grand Rapids
Every Wednesday Hearts for Arts works with those with developmental and physical disability's, mental health issues and brain trauma injuries. For those with physical impairments, Hearts for Arts offers unique artistic tools and projects.
