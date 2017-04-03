SiTE:Lab will take over old Christian...

SiTE:Lab will take over old Christian High, welfare offices for ArtPrize venue

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

SiTE:Lab, the art group that has created some of the most provocative and creative exhibit spaces for ArtPrize , is moving into the former Grand Rapids Christian High School at 415 Franklin Street SE. The building, which was used as the local offices for Kent County's Department of Human Services from the late 1970s through 2009, will not become a full ArtPrize venue until 2018, according to SiTE:LAB team member Eric Kuhn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Does anyone know why the Chez Ami Bowling alley... (Sep '14) 2 hr Kimmie 12
Why Do Men and Women Like To Be Called Mommy or... (Nov '08) 6 hr Pothole 92
Local News Women (Apr '09) 10 hr Hutch 2,879
Poll Betty Ford has died. Do you care? (Jul '11) Apr 2 Fred 266
News Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07) Apr 2 lol 616
Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09) Mar 31 A Commenter 1,169
Grand Rapids; a good place to live? (Mar '12) Mar 30 GRhomesweethell 191
See all Grand Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Rapids Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Kent County was issued at April 07 at 10:08PM EDT

Grand Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Grand Rapids, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,392 • Total comments across all topics: 280,133,469

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC