SiTE:Lab will take over old Christian High, welfare offices for ArtPrize venue

SiTE:Lab, the art group that has created some of the most provocative and creative exhibit spaces for ArtPrize , is moving into the former Grand Rapids Christian High School at 415 Franklin Street SE. The building, which was used as the local offices for Kent County's Department of Human Services from the late 1970s through 2009, will not become a full ArtPrize venue until 2018, according to SiTE:LAB team member Eric Kuhn.

