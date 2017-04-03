Siliconature setting up US production in Michigan
The company looks to spend $19 million to set up a factory in Grand Rapids, Mich., that will employ about 26. It is a subsidiary of Siliconature SpA of Godega de Sant-Urbano, Italy, about 45 miles north of Venice. Siliconature coats various substrates to make tapes, labels, release liners and other applications in medical, industrial, envelopes, construction and other markets.
