Sheriff: Doctor performs liposuction in pole barn, under investigation for criminal charges
Allegan County Sheriff Frank Baker says the investigation is being turned over to Licensing and Regulatory Affairs and the Allegan County Health Department after investigators learned the doctor was performing the procedures in the building along 114th Avenue in Glenn. "Our deputies were called to respond to that location in Glenn regarding a subject who was having difficulty breathing," Sheriff Baker said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|2 hr
|Ahumancantgetdru...
|2,887
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Apr 20
|Karen Vermaire
|1,170
|Why Do Men and Women Like To Be Called Mommy or... (Nov '08)
|Apr 8
|Disturbing
|95
|Does anyone know why the Chez Ami Bowling alley... (Sep '14)
|Apr 7
|Kimmie
|12
|Betty Ford has died. Do you care? (Jul '11)
|Apr 2
|Fred
|266
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Apr 2
|lol
|616
|Grand Rapids; a good place to live? (Mar '12)
|Mar 30
|GRhomesweethell
|191
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC