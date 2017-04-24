Shelter pet adoptions free Saturday i...

Shelter pet adoptions free Saturday in Michigan

1 hr ago Read more: Toledo Blade

All pet adoptions Saturday at two area animal shelters will be sponsored by the Bissell Pet Foundation, based in Grand Rapids, Mich. The foundation will pay the adoption fees at the Humane Society of Monroe County and the Lenawee Humane Society as part of its Empty the Shelters event in 66 shelters across Michigan.

