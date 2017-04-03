Several Family Dollar Stores Closing Wednesday, April 5
Stores on S. Washington Avenue in Holland and on 28th St. in Wyoming are on the chopping block. Stores are also slated to be shuttered in Kentwood, Grand Rapids, and Portage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNWN-FM Battle Creek.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|9 hr
|Jay Dee
|2,877
|Betty Ford has died. Do you care? (Jul '11)
|Apr 2
|Fred
|266
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Apr 2
|lol
|616
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Mar 31
|A Commenter
|1,169
|Grand Rapids; a good place to live? (Mar '12)
|Mar 30
|GRhomesweethell
|191
|are the protesters going to jump
|Mar 30
|Gville Jim
|69
|Zeeland teacher fired after inappropriate behav... (Apr '08)
|Mar 29
|Maddietwo
|49
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC