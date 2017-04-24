Sandra Carmichael
A suicidal Manton man who threatened law enforcement was detained by police with chemical agents and less-than-lethal force. According to a press release from th... EVART - Sandra Jean Carmichael, of Evart, passed away Saturday, April 22, 2017, at Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital in East Grand Rapids.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Michigan News.
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|6 hr
|Ahumancantgetdru...
|2,887
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Apr 20
|Karen Vermaire
|1,170
|Why Do Men and Women Like To Be Called Mommy or... (Nov '08)
|Apr 8
|Disturbing
|95
|Does anyone know why the Chez Ami Bowling alley... (Sep '14)
|Apr 7
|Kimmie
|12
|Betty Ford has died. Do you care? (Jul '11)
|Apr 2
|Fred
|266
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Apr 2
|lol
|616
|Grand Rapids; a good place to live? (Mar '12)
|Mar 30
|GRhomesweethell
|191
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC